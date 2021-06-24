Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 668.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,896 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akerna were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Akerna by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Akerna by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KERN opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.65. Akerna Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 53.35% and a negative net margin of 188.28%.

Akerna Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

