Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $147,059.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,243,513.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,309 shares of company stock worth $7,985,606. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 3.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.