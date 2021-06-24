Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 896 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.41.

AVB stock opened at $212.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $216.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

