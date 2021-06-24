Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,872 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 176.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $366.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.76 and a 1-year high of $368.14. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

