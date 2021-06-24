PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after acquiring an additional 822,242 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 759,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,357,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after acquiring an additional 212,833 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 129,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,356,764.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 869,379 shares of company stock worth $53,594,399 and have sold 669,822 shares worth $40,671,003. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFSI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,816. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

