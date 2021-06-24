PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,267 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,252,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,491 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth $3,016,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth $1,844,000.

Shares of PNNT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 196,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,930. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $457.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

