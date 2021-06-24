PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report sales of $20.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.34 million and the lowest is $19.82 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $25.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $79.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 million to $80.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $92.49 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $96.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. 112,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $455.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

