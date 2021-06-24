Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 4,188 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of LendingTree worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in LendingTree by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $220.58 on Thursday. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.63.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. Equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TREE. Truist cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

