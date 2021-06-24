Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 244.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,439 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after purchasing an additional 728,688 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

