Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 287,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of ViewRay as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ViewRay by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,960 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth about $10,658,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in ViewRay by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 1,037.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 514,137 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $957.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39. ViewRay, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. Analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

