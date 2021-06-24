Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $9,623,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.