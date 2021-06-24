Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,478,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,958 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after acquiring an additional 795,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,783,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

