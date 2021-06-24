Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

