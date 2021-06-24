Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 28,480 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 116.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 8.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Northwest Natural by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWN. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

