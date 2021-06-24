Pendle Price Reaches $0.59 on Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and $13,642.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001752 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pendle has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00106656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00168942 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003277 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,579.23 or 0.99563472 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

