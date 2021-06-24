Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

PTON stock opened at $117.69 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 657,684 shares valued at $70,844,827. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

