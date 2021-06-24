Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Peloton Interactive in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $117.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.48 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 657,684 shares worth $70,844,827. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

