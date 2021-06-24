Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pearson plc (LON:PSON)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 856.60 ($11.19). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 845.40 ($11.05), with a volume of 897,172 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 835.68. The company has a market cap of £6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total value of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

