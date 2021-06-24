Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) were up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 66,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,238,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $786.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 68,632 shares of company stock valued at $509,729 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,665,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 155.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 406,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 404,623 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Peabody Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 330,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.