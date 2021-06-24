PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider Buys £5,934.34 in Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) insider James Barham acquired 7,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,934.34 ($7,753.25).
PCIP opened at GBX 85 ($1.11) on Thursday. PCI-PAL PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 34.63 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.50 ($1.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.45. The stock has a market cap of £55.52 million and a P/E ratio of -11.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.06.
PCI-PAL Company Profile
