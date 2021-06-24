PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider Buys £5,934.34 in Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) insider James Barham acquired 7,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,934.34 ($7,753.25).

PCIP opened at GBX 85 ($1.11) on Thursday. PCI-PAL PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 34.63 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.50 ($1.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.45. The stock has a market cap of £55.52 million and a P/E ratio of -11.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.06.

PCI-PAL Company Profile

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

