Paychex (PAYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paychex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.69. Paychex has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.