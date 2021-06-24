PAYCENT Market Cap Hits $114,583.49 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $114,583.49 and approximately $60.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00021086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.91 or 0.00606398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00077629 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

