Paul Boote Purchases 14 Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) insider Paul Boote acquired 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) per share, with a total value of £156.66 ($204.68).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Paul Boote acquired 14 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.54) per share, with a total value of £145.04 ($189.50).

PNN stock opened at GBX 1,125.50 ($14.70) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.70. Pennon Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,167.80 ($15.26). The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,064.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 5th. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

