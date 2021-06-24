Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.20. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.
In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Patterson Companies Company Profile
Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.
