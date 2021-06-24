Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.900-2.050 EPS.

PDCO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,308. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDCO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

