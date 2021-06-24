Patientory Price Reaches $0.0191 on Major Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $34,859.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00020529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.44 or 0.00609294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00040118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00076938 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

