Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 163.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of PSN opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

