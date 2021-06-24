Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $297.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $170.30 and a 1 year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

