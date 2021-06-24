Pareto Securities Initiates Coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Stock analysts at Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SWDBY has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SWDBY stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 37.96% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

