ParallelCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 863% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002357 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 96.8% lower against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $252,181.86 and $3.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.36 or 0.00392237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011364 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

