Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 208,932 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208,932 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after acquiring an additional 313,443 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 615.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 149.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

