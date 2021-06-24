Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,680 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,680 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $246,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKY. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of SKY opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,224,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,405 shares of company stock worth $14,280,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

