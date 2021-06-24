Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,747 Shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Bogota Financial worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bogota Financial by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bogota Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the period. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BSBK opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

