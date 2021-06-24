Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,617 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 7,416.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 233,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,698 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,222,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 53.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 73,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 37,764 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONEW shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,452,551. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $654.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 3.94. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.