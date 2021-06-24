Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,157 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,253,559.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,380 shares of company stock worth $39,265,186. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $99.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.14. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Cowen lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

