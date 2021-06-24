Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $869,000 Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,519,000 after purchasing an additional 200,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after buying an additional 357,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,338 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 95.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

