Panagiotis Benos Sells 700,000 Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Stock

Energean plc (LON:ENOG) insider Panagiotis Benos sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total value of £5,600,000 ($7,316,435.85).

Panagiotis Benos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Panagiotis Benos sold 12,861 shares of Energean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 803 ($10.49), for a total value of £103,273.83 ($134,927.92).

Shares of LON:ENOG opened at GBX 771.50 ($10.08) on Thursday. Energean plc has a 1-year low of GBX 438 ($5.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 987.90 ($12.91). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 811.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -20.68.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price objective on shares of Energean in a report on Monday, April 19th.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

