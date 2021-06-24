Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) CEO Michael Jack King Purchases 9,134 Shares

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) CEO Michael Jack King acquired 9,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Jack King also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Jack King bought 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.