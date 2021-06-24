Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 363,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after buying an additional 60,924 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG opened at $134.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.97. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.