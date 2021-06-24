Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OUTKY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

OUTKY stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.96. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

