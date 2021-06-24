Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$22.50 at CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of OR opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0413 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

