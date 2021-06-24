Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded down 27% against the dollar. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $363,160.10 and $1,052.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00102416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00162974 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,802.35 or 0.99800688 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.