Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,564 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,133 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,767,000 after purchasing an additional 522,845 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 561,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 442,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after acquiring an additional 114,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

ORA stock opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.22. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

