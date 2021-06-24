Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading Down 5.3%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) was down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 10,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 276,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $926.99 million and a P/E ratio of -39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter worth about $30,534,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $41,057,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,545,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,463,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,228,000.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

