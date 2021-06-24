Origin Dollar (OUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.91 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $69,515.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00046786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00101436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00163434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,741.59 or 0.99734233 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.