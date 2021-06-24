Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.64

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.74. Opsens shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 13,876 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPSSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Opsens from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Opsens from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

