Oppenheimer Raises PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target to $28.00

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PCT opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

In other news, insider Melissa Westerman acquired 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,151,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,804,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,475,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,545,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,229,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.