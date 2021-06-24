Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-46.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.12 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-0.380 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on OOMA. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of Ooma stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.27 million, a P/E ratio of -190.55 and a beta of 0.40. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $98,365.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

