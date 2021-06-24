Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $379,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.35.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth about $6,699,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

