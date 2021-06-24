Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $75.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $69.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.97. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $127,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,729,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,817 shares of company stock worth $10,752,744 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

